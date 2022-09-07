Congress recently passed the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act and, additionally, President Joe Biden signed an executive order for a student loan forgiveness program that is estimated to cost at least $330 billion and perhaps more than $500 billion.

Are we able to finance both without substantial tax increases?

With our current national debt above $30 trillion, high inflation, hefty fuel costs and product shortages, what living standard can we expect in the months ahead ?

Are more of us headed for dismal paycheck-to-paycheck living, with little discretionary income for the simple enjoyments in life such as dining out, attending sports and entertainment events or vacation travel?

Our leaders must embrace sound fiscal policies that will fit the needs of all Americans. We can then return to our lives and a more affordable living standard — leading to an improved level of prosperity.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island