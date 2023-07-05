Taxpayers in Pennsylvania are only obligated to fund public schools. An educated citizenry benefits society at large.

At parochial and private schools, it is easier to do brainwashing and indoctrination.

In Lancaster County, we have seen radical anti-government interests. This kind of brainwashing could be a part of these “other” schools. Taxpayers should not be funding that kind of indoctrination — or religious, partisan or political agendas.

We already have a drain on public schools from the taxpayer dollars diverted for years to those other schools. Those funds should be returned.

Profiteering should not be subsidized by dollars meant for public schools, which should have the best resources for all of Pennsylvania’s children.

Parents who choose not to send their children to public schools have that right, but they should pay all attached costs.

Dianne M. Berlin

Manheim