Why does the U.S. have to bomb targets in Syria without authorization to protect the troops who are in Iraq without authorization in order to pursue an unauthorized anti-Islamic State mission that I believe is just an excuse to keep troops in the country for anti-Iranian reasons?

And how is all this related to the self-defense of the United States?

It didn’t take long for President Joe Biden to order his first air strike on Feb. 25. It appears that this bombing had little to do with Syria but everything to do with sending a message to the U.S. military industrial complex that this country supports it 100%. How sad that the mainstream media mostly praised the action as justified, reasonable, restrained and in keeping with everything America stands for.

How might the 22 families who lost loved ones in the bombing be handling their grief?

To change this heartbreaking, death-producing state of affairs, consider redirecting your federal tax levy that underwrites U.S. militarism to the National Campaign for a Peace Tax Fund, which advocates for House Resolution 4169, the Religious Freedom Peace Tax Fund Act.

If enacted, this legislation would not only protect the First Amendment rights of Americans who have deeply held religious, moral and ethical beliefs about how their federal income taxes are used for military purposes, but also make legal the redirection of taxes on the basis of conscience against killing.

Harold A. Penner

Akron