It’s high time for a realistic look at national debt. Why do we have such a high deficit? How does that affect the economy? Do tax cuts work?

The high deficit obviously exists because the government spends more than it takes in. The Republicans talk relentlessly about spending too much. In my view, that’s half (or less) of the problem! The other half involves misguided and frequent tax cuts.

How do tax cuts affect the economy? Tax cuts for the wealthy increase economic disparity (and campaign donations). They do not, in my view, create significant numbers of jobs. Tax cuts for the middle class increase consumer spending and do create jobs.

So, tax cuts with the economy in mind can work. But, when misguided, they simply increase economic disparity, making the rich richer and the poor poorer.

The Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 cut the highest personal income tax rate from 70% to 50%. In 1986, the top rate was further reduced to 28%. Both came under President Ronald Reagan, who touted “supply-side economics.” Those tax cuts didn’t create jobs. President Bill Clinton later reintroduced sanity to the economy.

President Donald Trump bragged about the “biggest tax cut in American history!” Not true. It was only the the eighth biggest, according to a fact check by The Washington Post. President Barack Obama had two that were bigger! Obama’s cuts went largely to the middle class and boosted the economy nicely. Trump said his tax cut provided tremendous relief to the middle class, but at least 75% of the $1.1 trillion in cuts went to those making more than $200,000 per year, according to Moody’s Investor Service.

Talk about the deficit. But be clear and honest about why it exists!

Maynard Shirk

Manheim Township