We would like to thank lawmakers in the state House and Senate for their continued support of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit. Education issues are always complex, and state lawmakers are working hard to improve how we teach children in Pennsylvania.

Issues remain, but it’s our hope that legislators and Gov. Tom Wolf can reach a compromise on an Educational Improvement Tax Credit escalator, which will ensure the future needs of students and their families are met.

Last year, 67,000 Pennsylvania students applied for an Educational Improvement Tax Credit scholarship. The state Department of Community and Economic Development estimates that about a third of those students went unfunded.

We need to do everything we can to help parents choose the school that will best serve the needs of their children. Educational Improvement Tax Credits have been critical in this regard and are a true success story for Pennsylvania.

Eric Failing

Executive Director

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference

Harrisburg