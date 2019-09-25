I am constantly hearing the talk of taking the guns from those who bought them legally or making it harder to buy guns legally. This is from both the left and the right media. The real problem in my opinion is the gun that is bought on the street or stolen and used daily to kill the people in our city. I read every day of men, women and children in our area and across our country being killed by thugs with guns. Very little is said about these crimes. Labor Day weekend there were dozens of murders and people wounded nationally, and nothing was said. Only mass shootings get attention.
The only ones trying to help are the police. Their hands are tied by the ones elected to be their leaders and the people whom they are trying to protect. The leaders tie their hands, and the people won’t talk to them.
We need laws to help get the illegal handguns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. That is the hard thing to do, and it isn’t talked about. I don’t have the answers, and I’m not a lawyer or judge. With the path our leaders are on, all we are going to get are weak laws and years of rich lawyers fighting these laws.
Meanwhile, our valuable young men and women will be dying by the thousands. Such a waste while our leaders stick their heads in the sand and pretend to care.
John Strayer
East Petersburg