I recently placed a thought-provoking sign in my front yard about free speech. My goal was to have people ponder the value of that right. It was directed to all, no matter who you voted for on Election Day.

I was encouraged to place the sign after corresponding with a family who lives close to me and had the courage to place a political sign in its yard — only to have the sign stolen eight times! EIGHT!

I admired their tenacity in replacing the sign. We both have had our homes egged. They also had an American flag ripped off their home. Who knows if the same culprit is to blame? Wouldn’t it have been more advantageous for that person to knock on our doors and have a meaningful conversation about our differences and similarities?

No matter where you stand on the future of our country, it’s going to be important that we learn to agree to disagree. So I say to the person who seems only to know how to be destructive: Maybe you could find the same courage that my neighbor showed and make a real difference by speaking about your beliefs.

By the way, I didn’t clean the egg off my home. So you could start by being brave enough to come clean up the mess you made.

Lori Sangrey

Manor Township