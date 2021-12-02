The following conversation is fictitious but represents actual conversations I’ve had.

Me: You’re not getting vaccinated? Why not?

Her: I have many reasons. I know vaccinated people who got COVID-19. I respect your decision to get vaccinated; you should respect my decision not to.

Me: I can’t. Would you respect an intoxicated person’s refusal to let someone sober drive him home? It’s very similar. If you drive drunk or if you refuse the vaccine, you’ll probably be OK. And if you let someone else drive or if you get the vaccine, there is still a possibility of a bad outcome. But the odds of a good versus bad outcome are far better if you do the sensible thing.

Her: I’m not worried about getting COVID-19. People my age are unlikely to get it, and even less likely to get really sick. You’re a lot older, so you got vaccinated to protect yourself.

Me: That’s only partially true. Vaccination protects others. I plotted rates of vaccination versus hospitalization for 50 states. The trend is unmistakable: Low vaccination produces high hospitalization. So it is not merely irrational, but selfish to refuse vaccination.

Her: So, I don’t care about anyone else! Will that get you off my back?

Me: I know you don’t mean it, but that’s the first logical reason I’ve heard.

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township