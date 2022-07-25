On July 19, LNP | LancasterOnline published an article about a state report that intended to analyze and respond to the real and growing unrest in the teaching profession (“Wolf shapes plan to retain teachers,” Page A10).

In my view, this particular report will not help; the recommendations offered don’t even rise to the level of Band-Aid, let alone begin to address why intelligent, competent and caring women and men don’t want to be teachers.

After 20 years of punitive policies toward teachers and schools, we have created places where talented people simply can’t educate. Teachers experience little support and incessant criticism. They are expected to chase scores on tests that tell us little about the development of children, but they are not given leave (or resources) to educate the whole child in ways that can actually yield solid scores and solid people.

Creativity and autonomy are discouraged, if not forbidden. Importantly, educators are too often unable to satisfy the moral motivation (student growth) that drew them to teaching in the first place.

Until we acknowledge — and change — this state of affairs, we will not have the teachers we need and the conditions for learning students need. Preferential hiring, altered expectations for entry, easier out-of-state license reciprocity, even higher salaries, won’t change the circumstances that make teaching unattractive.

School boards worried about transgender student-athletes, book bannings and prayer on the football field might put those concerns aside for a time and instead (post-pandemic) imagine together schools as learning organizations, designed to enable caring, competent adults to act together for the well-being of students and their communities.

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster