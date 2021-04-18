Spring has arrived. The feeling of reawakening is strong as some COVID-19 restrictions relax. It is an ideal time to start a walking routine to maintain bone health. Lancaster County has multiple walking trails suited for stroller and assistive device use. This increases access for people of all ages and abilities. We are fortunate to have beautiful hiking trails in our area.

Even small changes to walking routines can add up to make a difference — for example, selecting parking spots further away from building entrances.

As a registered nurse, I see how quickly lives can change when a bone breaks. But steps can be taken to help reduce the risk of breaking a bone.

Exercise, such as walking, helps to maintain bone health in people of all ages, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. Regular activity in children and young people helps build bone mass, which can reduce the risk of fractures later in life. Studies reviewed for the World Health Organization noted that physical activity aids bone health in people ages 65 years and older. Walking keeps bones stronger and improves muscle strength.

In addition, our bodies need foods rich in calcium and vitamin D to build and maintain bone. As warmer weather arrives, start a walking routine to increase bone health while enjoying the progress of spring.

Kimberly Martin

Millersville University

Nursing Student