The modern-day conditions on an aircraft carrier have enlisted crew sleeping three-high in a compartment that houses anywhere from 50 to 200 personnel. Your belongings, clothing and sometimes even personal items are available for an entire crew to peruse.

The captain is entrusted with the lives of more than 5,000 persons. Trust me when I say the officers’ staterooms aren’t much larger. Social distancing guidelines, as we are encouraged to follow now, are almost impossible.

I can remember when a common cold at sea would knock out hundreds, greatly affecting mission readiness and swamping our medical department’s staff. The fact is that there is simply nowhere to go on a ship. This goes hand-in-hand with every sailor’s need to be proficient in firefighting. Once again, if a fire breaks out at sea, there is nowhere to go. We would pull together as a crew to do whatever it took to extinguish it.

Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, may have put a dagger in his military career. But his impact will leave a legacy with his crew. He received the utmost respect, as evidenced by the positive cheers during his walk down the brow after being relieved of command. That was probably the longest walk of his life. As a commanding officer of one of the mightiest warships in the world, he accepted the responsibility and accountability. It’s about time our president did the same.

Chuck Williams

Chief Petty Officer (retired)

U.S. Navy