I read where Luther Acres had trouble because it could not get enough personal protective gowns (“Smaller nursing homes struggling,” Aug. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). Steve Lindsey, the CEO at Garden Spot Village, did not want this to happen at Garden Spot. He thought we should try to make our own washable ones. He bought 400 yards of fabric and socks to use for the cuffs, then called on those who sew at Garden Spot to cut and make 200 gowns. That was done and then 200 more were made, just in case.

Blessedly, as of this writing, we have not had a COVID-19 case in the medical wing, but we are now prepared, thanks to Steve, the volunteers and Colleen Musselman, who oversaw the project.

Bonnie Lord

New Holland