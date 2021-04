Why hasn’t the person who removed the owl from the nest located in Little Chiques Park been arrested for theft? If that person had taken a picnic table or a playground slide, an arrest would have been made. Why is the baby owl any different?

I live along Little Chiques Creek and have owls that nest around our property. I feel certain that if someone took an owl from a nest around me, either I or my neighbors would have called the police and expected an arrest to be made.

Barbara Delp

Mount Joy