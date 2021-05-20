These are worrisome times on many levels and in many realms. Evidence is everywhere that good people want to make things good.

In my view, the May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Protesters decry masks at Manheim Central” is evidence of this need to make a difference when difference is needed.

Feeling helpless about climate change, pandemic deaths, income inequality and shootings in our streets creates the impulse to do something. A frequent human behavior is to get busy with the lowest level of action, which might not address the source of the angst directly but makes those taking action feel better.

The action in Manheim Central is the perfect example of this tendency. Well-intentioned citizens are trying to make a difference. I honor their attempt and encourage us all to work at higher levels of need.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl Township