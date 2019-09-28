I had never heard of pawpaw fruit until two recent articles in LNP piqued my interest (“Preserving pawpaws,” Sept. 18; “Nursery owner enjoys the fruits of his labor,” Sept. 5).
I visited a local source to give it a try. The first one was hard (probably not ripe) and unpleasant. I put the others on the windowsill for a day until they became a little softer. Then they were quite tasty.
Unfortunately, there is a possible link between pawpaw consumption and Parkinson’s disease, as noted below on a National Institutes of Health website:
“Pawpaw fruit contains a high concentration of annonacin, which is toxic to cortical neurons. Crude fruit extract also induced neurotoxicity, highlighting the need for additional studies to determine the potential risks of neurodegeneration associated with chronic exposure to pawpaw products.”
Maybe I’ll forget about pawpaws.
