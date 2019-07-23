It always baffles me when people refer to the Republicans as the party of religion. My religion teaches me to love my neighbor as myself, that I should help the poor and take care of the weakest and most vulnerable. So let’s take a look at some of the GOP’s core values.
The Republicans are always in agreement when it comes to doling out federal tax cuts. However, poor people don’t make much money, so federal income tax cuts really don’t help them. And they usually don’t help the middle class much either. The big winners are the wealthy and the multinational corporations.
Another core value appears to be depriving health care coverage to the sick, needy and disabled. In fact, the White House is in a court case that would remove a preexisting condition requirement. If that is lifted, health insurance costs will rise for those who need insurance the most.
Since a Republican White House is in charge of the treatment of migrants, let’s look at its values. Children are being separated from families. Human beings are sleeping on concrete floors (if room allows) and being held in worse-than-prison conditions. Is this proper treatment for those seeking asylum?
Which party instigates conflict and war? Which supports voter suppression? Which denies global warming and supports deregulation that exposes our families to dirty air and water?
With values like the ones described above, would you consider Republicans the party of religion? Are we loving our neighbor as ourselves? You decide.
Susan Hewes-Mendez
Lancaster