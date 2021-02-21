This in response to Republican Committee of Lancaster County Chair Kirk Radanovic’s comments regarding former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Feb. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Lawmakers, political figures react”).

The 74,222,960 Trump voters lost.

Period.

Get over it and the Big Lie that Trump spread. There were 81,281,502 million fair, legal and certified votes for President Joe Biden. Period.

What did Trump do after the fair, legal and certified election? Anything about growing concerns about reopening schools, distributing vaccines, getting people back to work? No. He was too busy whining about losing the fair, legal and certified election for two months.

Then, Trump incited an insurrection with no regard for the safety of those in Congress and his vice president, who were doing their duty. There is no doubt that Trump is responsible for this insurrection. Even Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said so.

By the way, President Joe Biden’s administration has done more to address your stated concerns since his inauguration than Trump did after he lost the fair, legal and certified election. The shame is on Trump and those who enabled him to further his Big Lie. If anything, Trump was trying to cancel the 81,281,502 million fair, legal and certified votes for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Linda Collins-Annan

Millersville