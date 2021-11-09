Alas, just when I thought we were done with former President Donald J. Trump, we got the Nov. 2 epistle touting “Things were better under Trump.”

What planet are you living on? What convoluted news are you listening to?

Of course gas prices are high. Ever hear of supply and demand? COVID-19 shut us down for over a year. Little traveling and little gas usage. OPEC is now catching up.

The letter writer thinks Trump had the entire world respecting us. In my view, they were laughing at us and at Trump, as well.

The writer states that there were “no messes with immigration or the border” under Trump. What about the 1,500 or more children separated from their families due to Trump’s “zero tolerance policy”?

Regarding bringing jobs back to the U.S. Really? Didn’t happen to much extent. The man lies a lot!

Comparing the United States with Venezuela is kind of insulting to America, don’t you think?

The writer states that “we need to return to the rule of law” in this country. That boggles the mind. In my view, laws were broken repeatedly during Trump’s administration.

Oh, and just out of curiosity, did the letter writer partake of the hefty stimulus check this year? Thank President Joe Biden for that.

Finally, the writer states that Trump’s critics “have serious issues and not two brain cells to rub together.” Trust me, I have millions to rub together. How about you?

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township