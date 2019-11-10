I’m writing in response to April Kelly-Woessner’s Nov. 3 Sunday LNP op-ed (“Impeachment will hurt Democrats at the polls”).
She states that “legal experts tend to believe (President Donald) Trump did abuse his authority.” For clarification, the fact is that legal experts think and know Trump abused his authority — it’s called “abuse of power” and is one of the articles of impeachment.
Later, Kelly-Woessner mentions “enough plausible deniability.” To me, she’s inferring Trump’s base isn’t bothered by his lawlessness or unaccountability to norms of ethics, morals, etc.
Later, Kelly-Woessner states that defending a hero versus attacking an enemy is more morally righteous. Wow, that’s a new one. Still later, she writes that voters are much more concerned about other issues than impeachment. Then why is the Republican-controlled Senate sitting on all those House-passed bills dealing with these “other” issues? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is single-handedly “Senator Obstructionist” to anything getting done.
So, why not impeachment? At least that’s something. In reading all the comments (verbatim talking points from Fox News) from Lancaster Countians who are sticking with Trump, it comes back to “critical thinking” — defined as the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment. Albeit slowly, I’m hopeful more Republicans are getting it. It's Trump’s Titanic and the life boats are filling up.
Jim Diehl
Cornwall