Labels are used to describe people of different ideologies, religions and so forth. One set is “pro” and another “anti.” Pro connotes “good.” Anti connotes “bad.”
Such usage, I believe, is within the description of Christians by professor Lee Barrett of Lancaster Theological Seminary (“The Christian divide over immigration,” Jan 25): “pro-immigration” and “anti-immigration.”
Were Barrett to interview me, he would put me in the “anti” group. This term is a mischaracterization. I’m one of millions of evangelical Christians in favor of legal, orderly immigration. Open borders lead to chaos, and what right has anyone to bring chaos to his fellow citizens? Shall I call those who disagree with me “anti-borders”?
Some portray God as aligned with those who are left of center; liberal good, conservative bad. Barrett also used this method, stating that God “migrated into human territory” and therefore “became a refugee.” This idea is utterly absurd. According to Merriam-Webster.com, a refugee is one who “flees to a foreign country or power to escape danger or persecution.”
Jesus, God the Son, did not flee heaven to escape danger. He came willingly to show us who God is, to urge us to repent of sin, to give himself up as the perfect sacrifice for sin, then to rise again for our salvation. Afterward, he returned to heaven.
Plenty of open borders proponents willingly portray people like me as heartless, cold and racist. But uncontrolled immigration will lead to the destruction of American culture.
John Peiffer
Columbia