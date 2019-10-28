It will soon be Election Day. Sadly, participation by registered voters will be low, particularly because it is an off year. There are a variety of excuses given for this, such as “I don’t have time,’’ “My vote doesn’t count,’’ etc. All these are pathetic at best.
Elections have consequences. At this time in our nation’s history, our institutions are under assault as they have not been in decades. This is not a matter of partisanship. It is no hyperbole to say that the future of our republic is at stake.
Democracy is always a fragile entity. It can only exist as long as its citizens are willing to fight for it. And the most basic step in that fight is to be aware of the issues facing it and vote in any and all elections. Local elections stand on the same level as state or national contests if for no other reason than the immediacy of the effects local governments have on the individual. Thus it is vital for the citizen to both register and take the time to vote.
Benjamin Franklin said we have “a republic, if you can keep it.” James Madison noted, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.’’ And a more contemporary figure stated simply, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” That person was Ronald Reagan. For the sake of not only yourselves but for those who will come after you, make the time to vote Nov. 5.
Stephen L. Patrick
Rapho Township