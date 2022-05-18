With the constant barrage of bad news that we are currently facing, try to enjoy a few of the simple pleasures that are afforded to us when spring comes into our lives.

The weather is warmer, and the sight of new growth in budding trees and flowering plants is a great chance for new photo opportunities.

It is also a time for firing up the barbecue and enjoying a cool drink, and tending to all your lawn and garden chores.

Try visiting some of the special spring events, family gatherings and all the civic and religious events, both indoor and outdoor, that are available this time of the year. Bring your camera, as many of the photos will be treasured for years to come.

For most, rejoining family and friends will be reward enough in enjoying the spring season.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island