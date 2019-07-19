Surely you have noticed the extreme weather that has been plaguing our nation: record flooding in the South and Midwest and beyond; deadly wildfires and droughts in California and other spots in the West; shrinking shorelines, disappearing islands and an increasing number of days with extreme temperatures. This weather is causing billions of dollars of damage, not to mention costing human lives.
Do you have any reason to think this will stop simply because we wish it would?
We have an immediate duty to radically reduce our climate pollution and take a role in getting other offending countries to follow our example. If not, the apocalypse will follow and our generation will be complicit, leaving a shameful legacy for our children and grandchildren.
Isolated in their air-conditioned offices and focused on improving business, our government — the president, senators and House members — ignores or increases the threat. In fact, the Trump administration is proposing a replacement to the Clean Power Plan that has no pollution limits and no deadlines. States will be allowed to decide what steps to take — if any. An analysis of the proposal warns that smog pollution will increase in as many as 20 states by 2030.
Urge your members of Congress not only to block this proposal, but to join the fight to save our Earth.
Wendy Taylor
West Lampeter Township