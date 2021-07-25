I am scheduled to have a knee replacement in about a month. One week before the surgery, I need to report to the hospital for preoperative tests. My surgery is scheduled for 9:30 in the morning. I have problems. I live several miles from the hospital and I do not have a car.

Do you think I will find a way to make both appointments? Of course I will — and so would you.

Everybody has an appointment scheduled for about four months from now. Also, an appointment about one year from now and one about three years from now. Those appointments are scheduled for a Tuesday in early November.

Will you take the initiative to meet these important obligations? Or will you cry “voter suppression”?

C’mon, man! Where are all you social activists? Are you going to help these people, or just walk with signs and protest in the streets?

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township