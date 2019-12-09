When I was a teen, my Catholic faith was important to me. My youth leaders taught the Gospel message “Love one another.” We were especially encouraged to reach out to “the least of our brothers,” which, to teens, meant less popular kids. This message of love and compassion was more positive and far-reaching than being made to fear hell.
Wanting to learn more about my faith, I majored in religious studies in college. My favorite professor broadened my concept of “love one another” further by showing me how priorities of governments and economic systems too often were stacked against the least of our brothers and, even more so, sisters.
This message changed my understanding of sin from personal to communal — that is, sin is the failure to create political and economic justice for the most vulnerable. I learned that it was not personal sin that the Old Testament prophets railed against, but the societal sin of ignoring the needs of the widows, orphans and the migrants in the nations without citizenship.
Forty years later, my heart is broken when I see children separated from their parents at our borders becoming “orphans.” I feel the outrage that I imagine the prophets felt when I see wives whose husbands are deported essentially become widows, and when I see migrants fleeing violence greeted with hardened hearts. And all this is supported by many Christians. I encourage Christians who support these tactics to soften their hearts with the Gospel’s message of love.
Perry Hazeltine
Lancaster