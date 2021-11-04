I read with interest the LNP | LancasterOnline editorial titled “Cause and Effect” on Oct. 13. The editorial focused on the cause of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Elanco has been under the microscope since its board’s decision to allow parents to decide if their children should be masked at school, instead of the governor and the state Department of Health. The editorial hypothesizes that the mask policy may have contributed to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the district, and then the rest of the editorial is based on this hypothesis, assuming it is factual.

I also noticed in the Oct. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline that Lancaster Mennonite had to suspend in-person instruction due to COVID-19 exposure (“Lancaster Mennonite moves online”). Lancaster Mennonite students have been fully masked even before the governor’s mandate in early September.

In the interest of fair and balanced reporting, I hope that LNP | LancasterOnline investigates the cause and effect of Lancaster Mennonite’s mask policy on its elevated COVID-19 cases. I would also be interested in an LNP | LancasterOnline investigation into the cause and effect of the zero-mask policy in some of our local Amish and small private schools on their COVID-19 rates. And I would be especially interested to read an investigation explaining how Elanco’s COVID-19 rate is now lower than some other public school districts in Lancaster County, as was reported Oct. 30 (“Cases down in schools in 10 area districts”).

I doubt these articles and editorials will be forthcoming because, in my view, they don’t fit the narrative you are trying to promote.

Calvin Eby

Gordonville