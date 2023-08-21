The writer of the Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bible outweighs what science says” concluded with, “One who loves people tells them the truth.”

Lovingly, the truth is that the Bible is very valuable, but it also contains internal contradictions, imperatives I hope not even the letter writer would endorse and statements that are not literally true.

Such a flawed document cannot possibly outweigh specifics of what we can see and measure. Those who insist on biblical inerrancy mirror the letter writer’s words; they “look to (the Bible) to support their personal feelings,” ignoring facts and logic.

Some very limited examples that fit within the length of a letter:

Contradictions: Genesis 1 and 2 give different sequences for Creation. Matthew and Luke give different genealogies for Jesus. No two Gospels agree on how many women came to the tomb Easter morning.

Imperatives: Exodus 21 states that a child who strikes, or even curses, a parent should be killed. Deuteronomy 20 states that if you win a battle, kill all the surviving men and enslave the women. The Bible broadly endorses slavery.

Untruths: If you take 1 Kings 7:23 literally, as some do with verses that support their personal feelings, the value of pi is exactly three. The correct number is 3.14159+. Biblical genealogy listings place Creation fewer than 4,000 years before the birth of Christ, but Jericho is more than 3,000 years older.

To believe that the Bible outweighs science is to believe that God deliberately loaded the universe with false clues to fool his human creations. Most Christian astronomers, geologists, geophysicists, paleontologists, dendrologists, volcanologists, biologists, physicists, etc., agree: Earth is very old!

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township