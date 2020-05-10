June 2 will be the rescheduled primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. The election was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The right to vote is a fundamental one that should be exercised by all eligible voters. If the fear of the pandemic has not subsided by Election Day, voters should not let that fear keep them from voting.

Pennsylvania recently changed its election laws regarding absentee voting. A voter no longer has to certify that he will be absent from the county on Election Day. There is now a “mail-in ballot,” which does not require a reason for applying for it. The last day to apply for mail-in ballots is Tuesday, May 26. Mail-in ballots can be requested by mail or online. To apply online, the voter needs to have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or Pennsylvania Department of Transportation identification card. The website address is votespa.com. If the voter does not have a driver’s license or PennDOT ID card, he or she can still use this site to complete and print the application and mail it to the county office.

The completed ballot must be received by the county by 8 p.m. election night.

As poll workers, we strongly encourage all voters to consider mail-in ballots. One only has to look to the recent issues in Wisconsin, where it has been reported that multiple people may have contracted COVID-19 during the voting process. Additionally, election boards in many precincts are staffed by retired volunteers who fall within the class of people for whom COVID-19 is particularly dangerous.

With such an easy alternative to in-person voting, we urge you to take advantage of mail-in ballots, for your own safety and for the safety of the poll workers.

Jeanne B. Ritter

Judge of Elections

Sherron L. Thiry

Majority Inspector

Linda F. Downs

Minority Inspector

Election Board, 13th District, Manheim Township