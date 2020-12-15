I am tired of hearing on TV and reading in LNP | LancasterOnline of the continuing claims by Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature that some kind of massive conspiracy denied President Donald Trump victory in the recent presidential election.

I voted for Trump and I sent the Republicans more than $100 in the last campaign cycle. The election is over and Trump lost, fair and square. I repeat, It is over. Finis.

It is time for those still clinging to this ridiculous idea to recall the words of the patron saint of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln, who reportedly said when “one denied the settled and plainest facts of history, you could not argue with him; the only thing you could do would be to stop his mouth with a corncob.” Consider this my corncob.

There are many urgent problems confronting our nation right now and we need all of us to work together to deal with them. A flawed election is nowhere on the list.

Paul Hessemer

Earl Township