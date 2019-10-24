In the next 10 years, as many as 1 in 3 American jobs will be destroyed by technology and automation. We’ve already lost 4 million manufacturing jobs, and automation is about to do the same thing to millions of truck drivers and workers in retail, call centers and food service.
It’s the elephant in the room tearing our country apart. When jobs disappear, despair takes their place. Economic insecurity breeds political and social dysfunction. Life expectancy is declining as suicide rates are increasing. Anxiety and depression are at record levels. Poverty and the opiate crisis are just the beginning. The results have been devastating and will get worse.
People say our economy is broken. It’s not. It’s doing exactly what it's designed to do. The problem is this: It’s not designed to make our lives better. It’s designed to serve the needs of big companies, not the needs of the people. We need human-centered capitalism. Andrew Yang, the 46th president of the United States, has the answer.
He wants to give $1,000 per month to every adult U.S. citizen, no strings attached. Yes, that means you, too. This isn’t a handout. It’s the “freedom dividend” — the money that’s owed to you as an owner of the great company that is the American economy. Imagine what you would do if you knew you had $1,000 guaranteed per month, free and clear. What business would you build? What cause would you fight for? What art would you create? Visit yang2020.com to learn more.
Sean Cooper
Elizabethtown