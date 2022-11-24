On Oct. 1, we two seniors ventured for the first time in two-plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic to a favorite restaurant — Taj Mahal.

What a delight to find that the atmosphere, the service and the East Indian food were even better than we recalled!

To add to the joy, we were told as we finished dining that our meals had already been graciously and surprisingly paid for by a young couple who had left before us.

Hopefully, they will see this “thank you!”

Connie Brown and Bernard Jacobson

Manheim Township