Public school funding has been an issue for many years now. Gov. Tom Wolf wants to tax the rich to help provide more money to the schools.

This approach, in my view, will not fix the problem. Taxing one small group of people will not fix it. We must first get rid of all school property taxes. Then raise the state sales tax to 8%. Expand the sales tax to include food, clothes and everything you buy. The more you spend the more you pay.

Everybody pays, not just one group of people, like what we have now. At the end of the year, divide the amount of sales tax taken in by the number of students in Pennsylvania schools and that’s what every school gets per student, no matter where you live.

No more “this school gets more than my school,” like what we read in LNP | LancasterOnline now. If you’re somebody who loves school taxes, you can still donate any amount you like to whatever school you like.

And here is the added bonus: I believe there will be more affordable housing for low-income families. School taxes, in my view, are the reason affordable housing has disappeared.

You can build all the houses you want, but if you still have school taxes, you will never have affordable housing, unless it is subsidized by someone else.

The hardest part of this is going to be finding somebody with a backbone in our state government — I don’t think there is anyone. Also, I believe it will be difficult to keep Pennsylvania State Police from getting its hands on this tax revenue.

Steve Rambler

Manor Township