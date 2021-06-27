Various comments have been made about systemic racism and education.

America’s birthday is a week away. But, as Black Americans whose blood soils this earth for wars defending our country — only to have this country slap us in the face — we ask: Celebrate what? This country can only be a beacon of hope if it lives up to its Constitution.

Laws dictated the inequalities that persist today, including systemic racism. Some laws suppress the voting rights of all Americans, and especially people of color.

Look across this country, as Republican legislators are seemingly making it harder for people to exercise their 15th Amendment rights! Systemic racism exists!

Stating that America’s wealth was built by white folks, with no help from the less fortunate, is whitewashing at its finest. Modern America was built on Native Americans’ land by slave labor. There would be no mills, plantations or railroads without creating reservations for Native Americans.

These two basic historical facts remain at the foundation of America: enslavement and economic development!

Yes, history is harsh. So is reality.

As a Black American who loves this country, I don’t want to hear from folks whose ancestors enslaved another race of people to do the work they didn’t want to do!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster