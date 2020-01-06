I read with interest the Dec. 24 LNP op-ed concerning sweatshirts and freedom (“A Trump sweatshirt and some thoughts on freedom”).
The writer mentions the sounds of cannons exploding, young men and farmers who are patriots, fighting for freedom from tyranny. Then, after having wonderful leftovers from his wife’s cooking, he decided to wear his President Donald Trump sweatshirt — no problem. As a liberal and progressive, I’m not bothered at all.
What’s disturbing is that the blood of his ancestors boils because Democrats are trying to remove an autocrat from office.
Well, my blood boils when the guy in the White House lies about the first black president of the United States! My ancestors were denied rights reserved for our white counterparts, and yet fought in all wars defending our country. It is most disturbing to me that Democrats are criticized for impeaching a wannabe, corrupt Putin puppet who has no understanding of the Constitution.
He has no one to blame for abuse of power but himself. God bless America!
James L. Ellis Jr.
Lancaster