What Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats are doing is disgusting. The things they were trying to tack on the COVID-19 stimulus package relief bill have nothing to do with the things “we the people” need now.

They wanted the following: wind and solar tax credits; reduction in airline emissions; increased leverage for labor unions; a bailout for the U.S. Postal Service; same-day voter registration; and $35 million to the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts (reduced to $25 million in the final bill).

These are just some of the low points. There are other things they tried to tack on, things they could not easily get passed under normal circumstances.

President Barack Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel said during the financial collapse in 2008 that you “never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” He meant, in my view, that Democrats should do things with relief bills like this, and they tried to do this now. Don’t believe it? He came back on TV March 22 and said the same thing. Pelosi listened.

This isn’t the same Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy. Imagine if these folks had been in charge during the Cuban missile crisis.

It is a fine example of the ruling class’s power our Founding Fathers tried desperately to avoid — a fine example of the swamp monsters showing who they really are.

Dan Lenox

Manheim