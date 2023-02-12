How many white Lancaster County residents would think that they were being tried by a jury of their peers if there was not a white person on the jury? What would a judge think of that?

Yet Taylor Enterline, a young Black woman, was tried and convicted by a Lancaster County jury without a single African American on it (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning,” Lauren Manelius column, Feb. 5 Perspective). And that came after being jailed and slapped with an initial bail of $1 million.

In my view, mistakes were made in Enterline’s case. Judge Merrill Spahn can help to correct mistakes if he suspends the sentence he gives Enterline.

Did Taylor Enterline make mistakes? Perhaps; she is human, too. But if intentions in life are worth anything, hers were worth something, too.

Is Judge Spahn a man who can see this clearly?

John K. Stoner

Akron