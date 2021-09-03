Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse for our country, lo and behold, they do.

The fiasco that occurred in Afghanistan was like a train wreck that you couldn’t turn away from. It was just surreal seeing American service member uniforms being worn by Taliban members, in equipment paid for by hardworking Americans. Those uniforms were earned by our service members’ blood, sweat and tears.

Can someone explain why we left behind billions of dollars’ worth of equipment for the Taliban, as well as some of our citizens and allies?

Then, witnessing the family members of our fallen heroes having to endure the insanity of President Joe Biden checking his watch while caskets were brought out at Dover Air Force Base was heartbreaking.

It all brings me to tears and anger that I’ve not known. How much more will we tolerate? Why is this allowed to continue? Am I the only one watching this country disintegrate before my eyes?

We have lost some of our self-sustaining energy independence, gas prices are high again and inflation is unreal. Our borders are seemingly open for anyone to walk through, possibly including terrorists and drug traffickers, and no vaccination is required. Yet our citizens are required in many cases to be vaccinated. We are told to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but they don’t.

The list goes on and on. I would ask anyone who voted for Biden: How do you feel about him now? I have many friends and acquaintances who are Democrats that I would ask the same.

Sandy Gay

Warwick Township