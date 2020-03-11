I recently dined at an upscale restaurant in Lancaster city. When the check came, I looked it over and noticed a “living wage gratuity” added to our bill. I asked the waitress what that was for. She said it was noted on the menu.

I said, “Oh, I don’t read all the fine print. I read what you’re serving.” She explained that it’s for the kitchen help. I said, “Well, the owner can pay the kitchen help. I’ll tip you.” She talked to the manager and he did take it off my bill.

This is the first time I ever heard of this. I thought restaurants were thinking of eliminating tips and increasing the prices — not adding another fee to the bill. I thought this was very tacky, to say the least, and I won’t be going back to this restaurant.

In England, Italy and some other countries, there is either no tipping or 10% tipping, at most. So I wonder why in the United States gratuity charges keep going up, along with the menu items!

Phyllis Miller

East Lampeter Township