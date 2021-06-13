I was in Israel many decades ago when I was very young and working for Trans World Airlines in New York City. My older sister was a nurse at a New York hospital and was engaged to a young doctor who was Jewish.

Because of this, while I visited Israel as a strong Christian, I saw it partially through a Jewish lens and perspective — and especially through Jewish history. I am still a strong advocate for Israel.

I was surprised to read that Rabbi Jack Paskoff apparently thinks Israel started the latest conflict by desecrating Muslim holy ground (“Feeling pain, praying for a lasting peace,” May 23 Perspective column).

It never, ever feels good to have this happen. But even if it’s true, the recent military action was retaliation on the part of Palestinians for Israel’s actions.

Is there an equivalency? Is military action warranted when your holy ground is desecrated?

I agree with Rabbi Paskoff that Israel must be more respectful, but with two different cultures and religions, it is hard to fathom complete harmony, ever.

Remember all those European wars that lasted for centuries?

Mary Robb

Manor Township