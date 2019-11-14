I am astonished to find so many in Lancaster County who support a president who demonstrates none of the moral qualities that we cherish: honesty, compassion, returning good for evil. One of those supporters retorted to me: “We knew we weren’t electing a Sunday school teacher.” Really? Now that we are about to impeach our president, I have heard from family and letter writers to LNP, “I know he has shown immoral behavior, but he has done so much good for us.” Really? The tax cut benefiting the richest 1%; separating migrant children from their parents; the Islamic State group is on the way back; in foreign relations, he befriends tyrants and shuns our allies; and now there is evidence Trump has asked a favor of a foreign power to manufacture dirt on his political opponent to benefit himself.
Why don’t we hear condemnation of this action from our U.S. House representative, Lloyd Smucker? Is he afraid of retaliation from the president? We need to get a replacement for this representative. Let us learn from the hearings and encourage Smucker to do what is right — impeach our lawless president!
Don Mast
New Holland