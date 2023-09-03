I feel confident that very few people look forward to an upcoming surgery. I was not dreading it, but trying to focus on a positive outcome.

Immediately upon entering the facility, I was greeted warmly and the paperwork was completed quickly. I felt comfortable and safe, which I knew was the best way I could feel. The staff waiting for me was efficient and skilled.

After the operation, I was preparing to go home and a nurse took me for a walk in the hallways. I noticed a man who was surrounded by the team, and smiles all around. I thought to myself, “The gentleman to whom they were speaking seemed to be both advising and affirming as a leader.”

I introduced myself and he smiled and asked me if I was satisfied with the care I received at the surgery center. I assured him that I was, in every way.

As I excused myself, I remembered what my mother once said: “Show me the boss and I will be able to tell you about the success of the team.”

There it is. That man is Michael W. Gish, M.D., chairman, executive committee, North Pointe Surgery Center, Lancaster.

Thank you, Dr. Gish.

Marcie McCarthy

East Lampeter Township