The dissent by U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch in the court’s recent turning away of Republican challenges to the presidential election results in Pennsylvania — and their seeming aim to “guide” our nation’s oldest appellate court — continue what I see as the advance of Supreme Court overreach that was demonstrated by 2000’s Bush v. Gore and threatens our federal system.

Since 1787, Pennsylvanians have performed their obligations to Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution.

The Thomas dissent suggests, in language dripping in bias — “took it upon themselves,” “vague clause,” “irreparable harm,” “sow confusion,” “dampen confidence,” “fraud,” etc. — that the author believes the “Legislature” is a contemporary body of individuals unimpeded by constitutions, legacy laws not repealed, executive and judicial consent, customs and institutions. Scary!

I am thankful that the rest of the Supreme Court showed judicial restraint by not shopping for things to fix when they are working just fine. The proof is in the result. The assurance of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and former Pennsylvania Secretary Kathy Boockvar that they are on the side of citizen participation resulted in the biggest election turnout of my lifetime, and for that I thank them and Donald Trump.

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township