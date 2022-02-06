While living in Germany for much of the 1990s, I frequently heard the expression “Never again” and saw various instances of the people trying to come to terms with their Nazi past.

In Marburg, at the foundation of a synagogue that had been burned down, an annual remembrance ceremony was held on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Our son’s extensive 11th grade unit on the Nazi period included excursions to the Buchenwald concentration camp (over two hours away) and the Jewish History Museum in Frankfurt (an hour away). In a church near Stuttgart, the youth leading the service asked, “How could we let the Holocaust happen?”

Granted, Germany has its neo-Nazis, but its law prohibits hate speech and the dissemination of Nazi propaganda, and it was tightened in 2020 after right-wing terror attacks.

Much of our own history of cruelty has been kept hidden. Why didn’t we as kids learn about the boarding schools that tried to eradicate Native American culture? And the internment camps for Japanese Americans during World War II? Why were we given a white-washed picture of life under slavery? Why did I learn only recently about the 1921 massacre of a Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma?

The current trend of banning books and suppressing our racist history in our schools can only have dire consequences. The young people at the aforementioned church service wouldn’t have felt personally responsible for the Holocaust, but obviously took seriously the adage that those who don’t examine their past are doomed to repeat it.

Mary Ellen Martin

Manheim Township