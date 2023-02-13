This is the year to elect county commissioners in Lancaster County. Alice Yoder, a lifelong Democrat, is running.

Alice has a reputation for hard work and reliability. Over many decades, Alice’s work in the county has reached people from all walks of life. From community planning to farmland preservation, from strengthening families to improving access to health care, Alice serves to improve the quality of life for all of us.

She is, by far, a very qualified and proven leader. We need a county commissioner who can hit the ground running, and there is no better candidate than Alice Yoder.

Please go to her website, yoderforlancaster.com, and get to know her. You won’t be disappointed.

Diane Topakian, former chair

Lancaster County Democratic Committee