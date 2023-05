I have worked with Alice Yoder, Lancaster General Hospital’s executive director for community health, for many years. Our goals have been to find solutions for substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness in Lancaster County.

She is intelligent, tenacious and compassionate. She will fight for the health of our community as she rises above the political divide. Vote for her for Lancaster County commissioner, regardless of your political affiliation.

Brian Condron, M.D.

East Hempfield Township