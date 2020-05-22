There is an important Democratic primary coming up for the 37th District in the state House of Representatives, and I plan to cast my vote for John Padora.

Padora is a down-to-earth guy with a no-nonsense approach to helping people. He would like to increase Pennsylvania manufacturing while also focusing on the opioid crisis. As someone who has struggled with addiction in the past, he is in a perfect place to approach a solution with both grace and experience.

There is still time to do your research for this upcoming primary. Please do some research into Padora’s platform and consider that his potential opponent in the November election has been in her position for seven years.

Personally I think it’s time for a change, and I’m excited to be behind Padora to watch it happen.

Jason Stoltzfus

Manheim