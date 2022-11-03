As a high school student, I believe that Pennsylvania should elect leaders who will provide a positive future for our commonwealth, and, for these reasons, I support Mehmet Oz in his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Putting John Fetterman’s health problems aside, I believe that he has run a disrespectful campaign that is not based on the issues and often seems more focused on scoring social media points than solving the countless problems Pennsylvania faces, such as the crime and inflation crises.

When Fetterman does articulate his positions, he often pledges to be the “51st vote” for what I view as extremist policies, such as abolishing the filibuster.

In addition, I believe that adding Fetterman’s extremism to what I see as the already far-left voting record of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey would not accurately reflect the politically even nature of our commonwealth and would leave many moderate and conservative residents of Pennsylvania feeling unrepresented in the Senate.

In contrast, Oz has run a positive campaign that focuses on the forward-thinking policies that he would enact, such as crime prevention and energy independence, despite having to focus on misleading attacks about his residency and record as a physician.

I also believe that Oz’s life-saving record as an accomplished heart surgeon means that he would bring a unique outsider perspective to many issues in the Senate, in a way that career politicians in the mold of President Joe Biden or Fetterman would not.

For these reasons, I strongly encourage Lancaster County and Pennsylvania residents to vote for Oz on Nov. 8.

J. Pierce Leaman

Grade 11

Lancaster County Christian School