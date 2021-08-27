I greatly appreciated the Aug. 18 op-eds by Dr. Pia Fenimore (“Parent-to-parent guidance from a local pediatrician”) and Dr. Alexandra Solosko (“A hospital pediatrician makes the case for masks”).

They are right on, but I would like to advocate a bumper sticker for all parents that states: “I love my children and care about others, so my student wears a mask in school.”

No sense in adding anything else, but I cannot help but wonder if the unmasked will be segregated from the masked? After 40 years in medicine and being the son of a pediatrician who witnessed polio, measles, mumps, varicella — and their conquest — I am shocked by those who will not care for themselves or others.

William D.L. Hunt, M.D.

West Hempfield Township