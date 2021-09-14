I am writing in support of mask-wearing for all students and employees of the Warwick School District, as now mandated by the state.

When a highly contagious, debilitating and deadly disease threatens the health and safety of schoolchildren, yet some of their parents are seemingly unwilling or unable to protect them, leadership needs to step up and do the right thing.

It is appalling to read about the disrespectful and angry mobs raging against our school board. The board members did not sign up for, nor do they deserve, the wrath of these people.

There are many rational, well-informed, law-abiding citizens residing in the school district who support the members of the school board and urge them to keep schoolchildren safe. Mask-wearing should not be optional.

Ellen Flannery-Roth

Lititz