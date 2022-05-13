Who says a politician gets to choose his successor once he leaves office? State Rep. Dave Hickernell seems to think that’s the way it should work. Unlike the man of good character that I helped elect 20 years ago, Hickernell has become such a creature of the Harrisburg establishment that he seems to be furious that someone would challenge his hand-picked, Harrisburg-establishment successor, Lu Ann Fahndrich, who has been an administrative assistant in the state House of Representatives for 15 years.

In a personal letter to the voters, Hickernell angrily painted businessman Tom Jones — who, like Fahndrich, is a Republican candidate in the 98th Legislative District primary — as a “Harrisburg insider,” partly because Jones has donated to Hickernell’s campaign. Huh?

Does this make sense to you? Do you think Jones lacks integrity and honesty because he previously supported Hickernell? It’s twisted logic that baffles me. But I guess Hickernell is getting desperate that he might not be able to pull strings in Harrisburg after he’s gone.

Hickernell’s letter probably cost $5,000 to $10,000 to produce and mail, all in an attempt to sully the reputation of a well-known community leader because that leader once contributed $950 to Hickernell’s campaign chest. I did the same, so does that make me a Harrisburg insider, too? What a way for Hickernell to sully his own legacy on the way out.

Both candidates have been my friends and I wanted to stay out of this. But my support is going to businessman Tom Jones, based on his stronger resume and the knowledge that Jones will not have his strings pulled by the Harrisburg establishment.

Dale Murray

Mount Joy